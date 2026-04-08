Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost 2 cents at $4.47 a bushel. May. wheat lost 9 cents at $5.89 a bushel. May. oats was down 1.75 cents at $3.40 a bushel. May. soybeans was off 6.25 cents at $11.52 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 0.8 cent at $2.49 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was up 2.9 cents at $3.72 a pound. Apr. hogs fell by 0.03 cent at $.91 a pound.

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