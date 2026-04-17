Grains lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was off 0.25 cent at $4.48 a bushel. May. wheat was off 1 cents at $5.97 a bushel. May. oats fell by 2 cents at $3.44 a bushel. May. soybeans lost 1 cent at $11.63 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 0.08 cent at $2.50 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle gained 0.48 cent at $3.74 a pound. May. hogs was up 0.55 cent at $.95 a pound.

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