Graham Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Thursday reported earnings of $29.1 million in…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Thursday reported earnings of $29.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $6.62. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were $16.79 per share.

The education and media company posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period.

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