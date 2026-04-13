Goldman: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $5.63…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $5.63 billion.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $17.55 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $16.34 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $34.31 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.23 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.98 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.