Glaxo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — GSK plc (GSK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.34 billion. The London-based…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — GSK plc (GSK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.34 billion.

The London-based company said it had net income of $1.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.24 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $10.28 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.19 billion.

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