German American Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $33.2…

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $33.2 million.

The Jasper, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of 88 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $122.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $96.1 million, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $94.9 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GABC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GABC

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