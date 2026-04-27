Gerdau: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — Gerdau SA (GGB) on Monday reported earnings of…

SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — Gerdau SA (GGB) on Monday reported earnings of $192.4 million in its first quarter.

The Sao Paulo Sp, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The steel producer posted revenue of $3.17 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GGB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GGB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.