Genuine Parts: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $188.5 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $188.5 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.77 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.81 per share.

The auto and industrial parts distributor posted revenue of $6.26 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.17 billion.

Genuine Parts expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.50 to $8 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPC

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