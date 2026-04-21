FVCBankcorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FVCBankcorp, Inc. (FVCB) on Tuesday reported net income of $6.4 million in…

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FVCBankcorp, Inc. (FVCB) on Tuesday reported net income of $6.4 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Fairfax, Virginia, said it had earnings of 35 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $30.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.3 million, which topped Street forecasts.

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