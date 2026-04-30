FTI Consulting: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) on Thursday reported net income of $57.6 million in its…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) on Thursday reported net income of $57.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.90.

The business advisory firm posted revenue of $983.3 million in the period.

FTI Consulting expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.90 to $9.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.94 billion to $4.1 billion.

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