FTAI Aviation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) on Wednesday reported net income of $137.9 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) on Wednesday reported net income of $137.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.29.

The transportation infrastructure company posted revenue of $830.7 million in the period.

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