Franklin Covey: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — Franklin Covey Co. (FC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2 million…

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — Franklin Covey Co. (FC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Draper, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The corporate training and consultanting company posted revenue of $59.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $58.5 million.

Franklin Covey expects full-year revenue in the range of $265 million to $275 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FC

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