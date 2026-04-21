Forestar Group: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) on Tuesday reported profit of $32.1 million in…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) on Tuesday reported profit of $32.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Arlington, Texas-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share.

The real estate and natural resources developer posted revenue of $374.3 million in the period.

Forestar Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion.

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