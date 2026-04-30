Fomento Economico: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTERREY N.L., Mexico (AP) — MONTERREY N.L., Mexico (AP) — Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) on Thursday reported net income…

MONTERREY N.L., Mexico (AP) — MONTERREY N.L., Mexico (AP) — Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) on Thursday reported net income of $843.6 million in its first quarter.

The Monterrey N.l., Mexico-based company said it had profit of $2.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 92 cents per share.

The Coca-Cola bottler posted revenue of $11.82 billion in the period.

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