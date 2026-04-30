Five9: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Five9 Inc. (FIVN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $18.4…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Five9 Inc. (FIVN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $18.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software to call centers posted revenue of $305.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $300.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Five9 expects its per-share earnings to range from 65 cents to 69 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $303 million to $309 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Five9 expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.22 to $3.30 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIVN

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