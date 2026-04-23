Five Point: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.2…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The real estate developer posted revenue of $13.6 million in the period.

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