FirstService: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — FirstService Corp. (FSV) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $20 million. The Toronto-based company…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — FirstService Corp. (FSV) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $20 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 95 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The property services provider posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSV

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