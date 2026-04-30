First Solar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — First Solar Inc. (FSLR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $346.6 million. The…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — First Solar Inc. (FSLR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $346.6 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $3.22 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.87 per share.

The largest U.S. solar company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

First Solar expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.9 billion to $5.2 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSLR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSLR

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