First Internet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — First Internet Bancorp (INBK) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.5…

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — First Internet Bancorp (INBK) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.5 million.

The Fishers, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of 29 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The internet bank posted revenue of $87.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $43.1 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INBK

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