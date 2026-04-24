First Hawaiian: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $67.8 million. The bank,…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $67.8 million.

The bank, based in Honolulu, said it had earnings of 55 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $282.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $220.3 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $221.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FHB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FHB

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