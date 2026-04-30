Federated Hermes: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $96.4 million. The Pittsburgh-based…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $96.4 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of $1.27 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The one of the nation’s largest managers of money market funds posted revenue of $479 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $478.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FHI

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