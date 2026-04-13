FB Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — FB Financial Corp. (FBK) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $57.5 million.…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — FB Financial Corp. (FBK) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $57.5 million.

The bank, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.12 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $251.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $172.3 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBK

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