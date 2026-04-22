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Farmers National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 22, 2026, 8:08 AM

CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $16.3 million.

The bank, based in Canfield, Ohio, said it had earnings of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $80.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $56.3 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FMNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FMNB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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