Fairfax Financial Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FRFHF) on Thursday reported profit of $695.7 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FRFHF) on Thursday reported profit of $695.7 million in its first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of $31.11 per share.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $7.82 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRFHF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRFHF

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.