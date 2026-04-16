F.N.B.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $137 million. The Pittsburgh-based bank…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $137 million.

The Pittsburgh-based bank said it had earnings of 38 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $660.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $450.3 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $454.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FNB

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