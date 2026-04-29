Extreme Networks: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $10.6…

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $10.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The maker of network infrastructure equipment posted revenue of $316.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Extreme Networks expects its per-share earnings to range from 28 cents to 30 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $330 million to $335 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

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