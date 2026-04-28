Expand Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.16 billion.…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.16 billion.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of $4.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.83 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.69 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $4.4 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.32 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.1 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXE

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