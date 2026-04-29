Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Ethan Allen: Fiscal Q3…

Ethan Allen: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 29, 2026, 4:56 PM

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) on Wednesday reported net income of $5.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $135.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ETD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ETD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up