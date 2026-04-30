Ensign Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) on Thursday reported…

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) on Thursday reported earnings of $99.7 million in its first quarter.

The San Juan Capistrano, California-based company said it had profit of $1.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.85 per share.

The provider of nursing and rehabilitative care services posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period.

Ensign Group expects full-year earnings to be $7.48 to $7.62 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.81 billion to $5.86 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENSG

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