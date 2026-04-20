Ennis: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (AP) — MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (AP) — Ennis Inc. (EBF) on Monday reported profit of $8.8 million in its…

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (AP) — MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (AP) — Ennis Inc. (EBF) on Monday reported profit of $8.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Midlothian, Texas-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share.

The clothing and label maker posted revenue of $96.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $42.6 million, or $1.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $392.4 million.

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