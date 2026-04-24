Eni SpA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) — ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) — Eni SpA (E) on Friday reported net income of $1.5…

ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) — ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) — Eni SpA (E) on Friday reported net income of $1.5 billion in its first quarter.

The Rome Italy, Italy-based company said it had profit of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 81 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $23.48 billion in the period.

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