Encompass Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $194.5…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $194.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of $1.93. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.60 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The rehabilitation hospital operator posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.

Encompass Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.89 to $6.11 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.38 billion to $6.47 billion.

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