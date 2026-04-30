Emergent Biosolutions: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Thursday reported earnings of $6.8 million in…

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Thursday reported earnings of $6.8 million in its first quarter.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $156.1 million in the period.

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