Emcor Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Emcor Group Inc. (EME) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $305.5 million.…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Emcor Group Inc. (EME) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $305.5 million.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $6.84 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.85 per share.

The construction and maintenance company posted revenue of $4.63 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.22 billion.

Emcor Group expects full-year earnings to be $28.25 to $29.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $18.5 billion to $19.25 billion.

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