Country musician Ella Langley is hosting an intimate dinner and concert at the Grand Ole Opry to celebrate the release…

Country musician Ella Langley is hosting an intimate dinner and concert at the Grand Ole Opry to celebrate the release of her new album. However, you must be a Chase Sapphire Reserve® or Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business cardholder to get tickets. The event is to celebrate the singer and songwriter’s release of her sophomore album “Dandelion,” which debuted last week.

At a Glance

— Ella Langley is hosting an intimate concert and dinner on May 31 at the Grand Ole Opry for Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders.

— Tickets are available for purchase on April 24 by logging into your Chase Ultimate Rewards.

— A certain number of VIP meet-and-greet tickets will also be on sale.

Everything We Know About the Event

Dinner at the Opry with Ella Langley will be Sunday, May 31, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. It will begin at 5 p.m. and include cocktails and a multicourse dinner from Bastion, a top-rated Nashville restaurant. A limited number of VIP meet-and-greet tickets will be available, and Langley will perform an acoustic set.

How to Buy Tickets

Cardholders can purchase tickets beginning April 24 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. You’ll need to log into your Chase Ultimate Rewards account.

If you’re a super fan of Langley and don’t have a Chase Sapphire Reserve® card, there’s still time to apply — just be prepared for the $795 annual fee. If you visit a Chase Bank branch location, you might get instant access to your new credit card number to add to your digital wallet. There’s a chance you can also get an instant card number by applying online, but you might need to be an existing Chase account holder.

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Ella Langley Fans Have Chance at Exclusive Concert ? But Only If You?re a Chase Sapphire Reserve Cardholder originally appeared on usnews.com