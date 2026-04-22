Elevance Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.76 billion. On a…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.76 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $8. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $12.58 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.68 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $50.18 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $49.49 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47.74 billion.

Elevance Health expects full-year earnings to be $26.75 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ELV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ELV

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