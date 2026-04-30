Eastman Chemical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $107 million.…

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $107 million.

The Kingsport, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were $1.09 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.21 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EMN

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