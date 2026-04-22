EastGroup Properties: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability…

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Ridgeland, Mississippi, said it had funds from operations of $125.3 million, or $2.34 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.29 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $94.6 million, or $1.77 per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Ridgeland, Mississippi, posted revenue of $190.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $191 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, EastGroup Properties expects its per-share funds from operations to range from $2.30 to $2.38.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGP

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