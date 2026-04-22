Eagle Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $14.7 million.…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $14.7 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 48 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $144.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $76.4 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGBN

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