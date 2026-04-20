Dynex Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) on Monday reported a loss of…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) on Monday reported a loss of $80.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The mortgage real estate investment trust posted revenue of $257.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $79.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DX

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