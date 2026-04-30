DMC Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $6.1…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $6.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $135.6 million in the period.

DMC Global shares have fallen nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.18, a decline of almost 5% in the last 12 months.

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