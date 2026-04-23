Dime Community: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $34.6…

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $34.6 million.

The bank, based in Hauppauge, New York, said it had earnings of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 74 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $184.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $123.6 million, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $122.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DCOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DCOM

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