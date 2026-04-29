DigitalBridge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $20 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The provider of asset management services to NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. posted revenue of $72.2 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DBRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DBRG

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