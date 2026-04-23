Digital Realty Trust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The Dallas-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $716.1 million, or $2.04 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.94 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $169.1 million, or 46 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.61 billion.

Digital Realty Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $8 to $8.10 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLR

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