CTS: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LISLE, Ill. (AP) — LISLE, Ill. (AP) — CTS Corp. (CTS) on Wednesday reported net income of $17.2 million in…

LISLE, Ill. (AP) — LISLE, Ill. (AP) — CTS Corp. (CTS) on Wednesday reported net income of $17.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lisle, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $139.2 million in the period.

CTS expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.35 to $2.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $560 million to $580 million.

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