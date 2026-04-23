Coursera: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Coursera Inc (COUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.5…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Coursera Inc (COUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The online learning platform posted revenue of $195.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $195.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Coursera said it expects revenue in the range of $196 million to $200 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $805 million to $815 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COUR

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