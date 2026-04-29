Costamare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Costamare Inc. (CMRE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $80.4 million in its first quarter.…

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Costamare Inc. (CMRE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $80.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were 63 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $211.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $208.8 million.

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