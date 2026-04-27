COPT Defense: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COPT Defense Properties (CDP) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability…

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COPT Defense Properties (CDP) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Columbia, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $80.2 million, or 69 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $38.6 million, or 34 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust specializing in suburban office properties, based in Columbia, Maryland, posted revenue of $200.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, COPT Defense expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 68 cents to 70 cents.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.73 to $2.79 per share.

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