Community Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Community Financial System, Inc. (CBU) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $57.2…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Community Financial System, Inc. (CBU) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $57.2 million.

The Syracuse, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $258.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $214.1 million, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $217.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBU

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