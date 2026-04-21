Commerce: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $141.6 million.

The bank, based in Kansas City, Missouri, said it had earnings of 96 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $572.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $475.7 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $473.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBSH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.